Volumes jump at IFB Industries Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 October 2021.

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41620 shares. The stock increased 8.41% to Rs.1,286.10. Volumes stood at 26372 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 13.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.36% to Rs.513.20. Volumes stood at 66528 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd witnessed volume of 164.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.51% to Rs.620.40. Volumes stood at 14.29 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 26.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.98% to Rs.492.40. Volumes stood at 4.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 1314.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 222.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.18% to Rs.41.35. Volumes stood at 728.8 lakh shares in the last session.

