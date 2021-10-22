Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 658.96 points or 1.88% at 34382.34 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 7.44%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 7.15%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 5.69%),NELCO Ltd (down 5%),Cyient Ltd (down 4.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 4.84%), AGC Networks Ltd (down 4.7%), Mphasis Ltd (down 4.16%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 4.05%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.03%).

On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), Mastek Ltd (up 1.17%), and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 1%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.25 or 0.23% at 60782.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.4 points or 0.4% at 18104.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 441.31 points or 1.54% at 28238.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.68 points or 1.2% at 8850.81.

On BSE,1103 shares were trading in green, 2107 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)