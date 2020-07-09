Yes Bank sells 2.66% stake held in CG Power

Yes Bank has sold 1,66,50,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs.2/- each, constituting 2.66% of the paid-up share capital of CG Power & Industrial Solutions (CG Power) in various tranches, last being on July 07, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of CG Power.

After the aforesaid disposal of shares, the Bank now holds 6,34,00,000 shares of CG Power, being 10.12% of the paid-up share capital of CG Power.

