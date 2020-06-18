Zeal Aqua Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2020.

Zeal Aqua Ltd tumbled 6.70% to Rs 63.4 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1572 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd lost 6.43% to Rs 21.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 622 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 44.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6557 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd pared 6.19% to Rs 22.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64869 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shed 5.80% to Rs 110.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31355 shares in the past one month.

