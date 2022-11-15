Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 57.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.73% to Rs 124.31 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua declined 57.82% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.73% to Rs 124.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.124.3185.894.598.292.744.961.513.581.513.58

