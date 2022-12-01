Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for five straight sessions

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 267, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.13% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 18842.25. The Sensex is at 63406.04, up 0.49%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 0.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2116.55, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.5, up 0.96% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.13% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 20.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

