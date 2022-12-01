Ashok Leyland total sales climbs 39% YoY in November

The Hinduja Group company's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales jumped 39% to 14,561 units in November 2022 from 10,480 units sold in November 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total CV sales declined 2.03% in November 2022 from 14,863 units sold in October 2022.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) surged 69% year on year to 9,474 units and total sales of light commercial vehicle (LCV) rose 4% year on year to 5,087 units during the period under review.

In the domestic market, the company sold 13,654 units of total vehicles in November 2022, up 46% compared with 9,364units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 199 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2 FY22. The revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 8,266 crore as against Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.40% to Rs 149.40 on the BSE.

