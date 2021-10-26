Glenmark launches FDC of Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin

-
For treatment of Type 2 diabetesGlenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has launched a fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected, globally researched Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) - Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) - Vildagliptin, with Metformin (first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes). This fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes. The combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names Remo MV and Remozen MV.
Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed dose combination (FDC) and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval from the DCGI (the drug approval authority in India) for manufacturing and marketing this fixed dose combination in late September 2021.
