Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit rises 518.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 24.85 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences rose 518.75% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.8525.59 -3 OPM %10.912.15 -PBDT2.380.69 245 PBT1.980.32 519 NP1.980.32 519

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:52 IST

