Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit rises 518.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences rose 518.75% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.8525.5910.912.152.380.691.980.321.980.32

