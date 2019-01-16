Zee Entertainment jumps after strong Q3 results

rose 3.25% to Rs 471.55 at 9:19 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 50.56% to Rs 562.76 crore on 17.88% increase in net sales to Rs 2,166.77 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 47.85 points, or 0.13% to 36,366.18.

On the BSE, 90,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 475.90 and a low of Rs 462.30 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 619.35 on 17 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 410.30 on 5 October 2018.

Revenue growth was driven by the strong performance of broadcast business. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter grew by 26.9% to Rs 754.30 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 34.8%.

for the quarter was Rs 1462.60 crore, growth of 21.7% year-on-year (YOY). Domestic grew by 20.6% YOY to Rs 1371.90 crore. International was Rs 90.70 crore.

Subscription revenue for the quarter was Rs 618.50 crore, growth of 23.3% YOY. Domestic subscription revenue grew by 28.6% YOY to Rs 519.20 crore. International subscription revenue was Rs 99.30 crore.

is one of India's leading media and entertainment companies.

