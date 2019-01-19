Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 63.68% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 116.04% to Rs 112.71 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn rose 63.68% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 116.04% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales112.7152.17 116 OPM %26.5934.45 -PBDT26.1214.30 83 PBT18.2511.49 59 NP12.627.71 64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:55 IST

