Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Thermax, RVNL in focus

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major's consolidated net income surged 91.5% to Rs 1,588 crore on 19.9% increase in total revenues to Rs 35,804 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021. On a consolidated basis, profit before tax jumped 67.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,359 crore in Q3 December 2022.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported net profit of Rs 711 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to net profit of Rs 686 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 1.9% to Rs 8031 crore. The company declared interim dividend of Rs. 65 per equity share.

Sobha: The company reported net profit of Rs 31.8 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to net profit of Rs 61.4 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 898 crore from Rs 699.9 crore.

Thermax: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to net profit of Rs 79 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total operating income rose to Rs 2049 crore from Rs 1615 crore.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: Prince Pipes and Fittings reported 48% fall in net profit to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 67 crore recorded in the same period last year. Revenue during the quarter rose by 6% YoY to Rs 706 crore on account of healthy volume growth across Plumbing, Agriculture and SWR.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): RVNL has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Provision of Automatic Block Signalling on Madar-Sakhun Section (51.13 Kms) of Jaipur Division over North Western Railway. The project cost is Rs. 69,48,11,094.74 /- Letter of Award (LoA) is still awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)