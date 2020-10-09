Zen Technologies jumps on winning orders

-
ALSO READ
Zen Technologies spurts on mulling commercial production of ventilators
Majesco recognized as Leader in Insurance Agency Portals
Adam Sandler made a call to praise Jim Carrey during 'Sonic' screening
Govt to evacuate over 32,000 Indians in 2nd phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission'
Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Zen Technologies rose 3.20% to Rs 83.90 after the company said it received orders from Indian and international customers for annual maintenance contract and supply of products.The company has received an order worth about Rs 40 crore from a government customer for annual maintenance contract for a period of five years.
On the export front, the company recently received an order worth about $1.4 million for supplying simulators to a West African army. The order has been partially executed.
Further, the company received order worth about $700,000 for supplying simulators to a Middle East country. The order is expected to be executed during Q3 of FY 2020-21. Both the export orders aggregate to Rs 15.56 crore.
Zen Technologies is engaged in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing combat training solutions for the training of defence and security forces worldwide. It develops training simulators for weapons and allied defence equipment.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 15.72 crore reported in the same period last year. Net sales during the quarter slumped 91.5% YoY to Rs 4.16 crore.
Currently, the stock is trading 13.50% below its 52-week high of Rs 97 hit on 19 August 2020. It has surged 274.55% from its 52-week low of Rs 22.40 recorded on 31 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU