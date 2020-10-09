Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 196.76 points or 0.96% at 20312.72 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.4%), Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.34%),Biocon Ltd (down 3.21%),Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2.93%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 2.56%), Hikal Ltd (down 2.4%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 2.23%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 2.03%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 1.96%).

On the other hand, Shalby Ltd (up 6.75%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 5.25%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.99%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 219.97 or 0.55% at 40402.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.34% at 11874.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.63 points or 0.37% at 14954.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.1 points or 0.28% at 4965.4.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 1413 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)