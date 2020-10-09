Volumes soar at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57925 shares
Solar Industries India Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 October 2020.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57925 shares. The stock lost 0.53% to Rs.1,554.80. Volumes stood at 56941 shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd clocked volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24516 shares. The stock gained 2.56% to Rs.1,097.00. Volumes stood at 17239 shares in the last session.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 295.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.70% to Rs.303.10. Volumes stood at 47.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.64% to Rs.316.15. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd clocked volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43942 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.3,076.00. Volumes stood at 65570 shares in the last session.
