Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 17.94 points or 1.04% at 1709.38 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 1.73%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.69%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.52%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.52%),DLF Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.88%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.66%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.46%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.62%), moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 219.97 or 0.55% at 40402.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.34% at 11874.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.63 points or 0.37% at 14954.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.1 points or 0.28% at 4965.4.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 1413 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

