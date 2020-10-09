Prabhat Dairy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 70.51% in the June 2020 quarter
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 204.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Grand Foundry reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Country Condos Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd and Grand Foundry Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2020.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Country Condos Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd and Grand Foundry Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2020.
Prabhat Dairy Ltd lost 12.23% to Rs 58.5 at 14:39 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5032 shares in the past one month.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd tumbled 10.60% to Rs 52.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2995 shares in the past one month.
Country Condos Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 1.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2456 shares in the past one month.
Gayatri Projects Ltd pared 8.06% to Rs 17.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68786 shares in the past one month.
Grand Foundry Ltd corrected 6.72% to Rs 2.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1687 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU