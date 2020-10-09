Prabhat Dairy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Country Condos Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd and Grand Foundry Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2020.

Prabhat Dairy Ltd lost 12.23% to Rs 58.5 at 14:39 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5032 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd tumbled 10.60% to Rs 52.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2995 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 1.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2456 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd pared 8.06% to Rs 17.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68786 shares in the past one month.

Grand Foundry Ltd corrected 6.72% to Rs 2.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1687 shares in the past one month.

