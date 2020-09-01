Zensar Tech gains on securing US patent for direct conversation platform

Zensar Technologies rose 2.58% to Rs 177 after the company said it secured a US patent for its innovative tool enabling direct conversation with the organization's leadership.

The granted patent is on the idea of ZenVerse - a direct platform for the CEO to interact with the organization at an individual level. This platform was created in-house by Zenlabs, Zensar' s innovation hub, incorporating artificial intelligence as its core. The platform enables organizations to provide information requested by individual employees, identify resources within the organization, capable of providing the requested information and route queries to the best available resource. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 31 August 2020.

Zensar Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 5.5% to Rs 73.30 crore on 2.60% decrease in net sales to Rs 991.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)