Zensar Technologies completes divestment of step-down subsidiary

Zensar Technologies announced the completion of the divestment of equity shares of PSI Holding Group Inc. (step down subsidiary of the Company) held by Zensar Technologies Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

Accordingly, PSI Holding Group Inc. along with its subsidiaries namely, Zensar Technologies IM Inc. and Zensar Technologies IM B.

V. have ceased to be the subsidiary(ies)/step-down subsidiary(ies) of the Company.

