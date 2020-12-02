Vikas Multicorp to forays into cashew processing and marketing

-
ALSO READ
India's Sugar Production To Rise By 12%
Kharif Crop Procurement Continues At Good Pace
Kharif Procurement Continues At Good Pace
Saffron Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Vikas Multicorp plans to setup a raw cashew processing unit in designated food park in the state of Haryana- offering a host of subsidies, incentives and other tax benefits, with an estimated initial capex outlay of Rs.10 crore.
The project is expected to initially process 4500 MTPA of Cashew nuts, providing a finished cashew output of 1000 MTPA.
VML is in advance stage of negotiations for strategic partnership with few established FMCG Players to channelize the raw Cashew procurement at competitive prices and back-to-back buy-back tie-ups for processed and packed Cashews in premium and ultra-premium segments. In addition, VML intends to launch and market processed and packaged Cashews under its own brand through B2B and B2C segments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU