Nippon Life India Asset Management allots 86,192 equity shares under ESOP

Nippon Life India Asset Management has allotted 64,470 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each under the "Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 (RNAM ESOP 2017)"; and 21,722 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each under the "Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (RNAM ESOP 2019)"

Consequently, with effect from 02 December 2020, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 61,27,07,654 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)