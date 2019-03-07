Marksans Pharma's Goa facility concludes USFDA inspection with 8 observations

announced that U. S. has concluded of facility. The of the facility took place between 25th February to 6th March 2019, resulting in a Form 483 with eight observations. None of these observations are considered either critical or repetitive in nature.

Company is highly confident of closing these expeditiously and remains commited to global standards of quality & compliance. The site will continue to supply to the US markets all approved ANDA's. This will to receive pending ANDA's approval already filed by it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)