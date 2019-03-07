JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HCL Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter
Business Standard

Marksans Pharma's Goa facility concludes USFDA inspection with 8 observations

Capital Market 

Marksans Pharma announced that U. S. FDA has concluded inspection of Company's Goa facility. The inspection of the facility took place between 25th February to 6th March 2019, resulting in a Form 483 with eight observations. None of these observations are considered either critical or repetitive in nature.

Company is highly confident of closing these expeditiously and remains commited to global standards of quality & compliance. The site will continue to supply to the US markets all approved ANDA's. This inspection will help Company to receive pending ANDA's approval already filed by it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements