Chalet Hotels announces resignation of Director and CFO

Effective 14 September 2020

Chalet Hotels announced the resignation of Rajeev Newar as the Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company (including his position as Director of the Company) citing personal reasons and has not offered himself for reappointment as a Director at the end of his term on 2 August 2020.

Newar will continue as CFO of the Company till 14 September 2020 as per terms of his employment. His directorship in the Company will cease from 2 August 2020.

