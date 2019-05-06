JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Zee Media Corporation Ltd plummets 3.1%

Weaker rise in sales drags services activity growth to seven-month low: Nikkei India Services PMI
Business Standard

Intimation of transmission of shares to Joint Holder in promoter category

Capital Market 

Dated 25 March 2019

With reference to the imtimation dated 25 March 2019 about the demise of Bharat J Shah, BSE informed that being in promoter category, Bharat J. Shah was holding 59461 shares of the company, Hipolin Limited. Further, Arunaben B. Shah, wife of Bharat J Shah, and also being in promoter category was a joint holder in the Demat Account of Bharat J. Shah, therefore the 59461 shares of Bharat J Shah had been transmitted to Arunaben B Shah as being a Joint holder in the Demat Account.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 14:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU