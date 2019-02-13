Zicom Electronic Security Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.35% to Rs 15.77 croreNet Loss of Zicom Electronic Security Systems reported to Rs 24.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 100.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 68.35% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.7749.82 -68 OPM %-85.16-133.66 -PBDT-22.97-90.91 75 PBT-28.84-100.30 71 NP-24.07-100.61 76
