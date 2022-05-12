Suraj Industries allots 16.55 lakh equity shares and 5.51 lakh convertible warrants

Suraj Industries has allotted 16,55,172 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up for cash at an issue price of Rs. 145 each, and 5,51,724 fully convertible warrants (warrants) each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share per warrant, for cash at an issue price of Rs. 145 each to persons belonging to 'promoter and promoter group' and 'non- promoter' category.

Post allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 11,19,71,720 divided into 1,11,97,172 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

