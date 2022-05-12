Gravita's Ghana unit commences waste rubber recycling plant

-
Gravita India announced that its step-down subsidiary in Ghana, Recyclers Ghana has started commercial production and recycling of waste rubber with an annual capacity of around 6,000 MTPA.
The company has incurred an expenditure of Rs 3.80 crore for setting up the facility which has been funded through internal accruals.
