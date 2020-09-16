Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 11.92 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.9251.64 -77 OPM %-81.21-4.84 -PBDT-6.32-3.84 -65 PBT-14.43-13.03 -11 NP-14.51-13.50 -7

Wed, September 16 2020.

