Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Zodiac Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PTL Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 11.92 croreNet Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.9251.64 -77 OPM %-81.21-4.84 -PBDT-6.32-3.84 -65 PBT-14.43-13.03 -11 NP-14.51-13.50 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU