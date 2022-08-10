Zomato completes acquisition of Blink Commerce India

Zomato has allotted 62,85,30,012 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company to acquire 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce India (BCPL) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4447,47,84,078.

Further, the Company has completed acquisition of 100% shareholding of BCPL from its shareholders.

Accordingly, BCPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with immediate effect i.e. from 10 August 2022.

This is to further inform the exchange that Zomato Hyperpure, material subsidiary of the Company, has acquired the warehousing and ancillary services business of Hands On Trades.

