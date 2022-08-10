S Sridhar resigns as MD of Pfizer

-
ALSO READ
Sobha appoints Nangineni as new MD
Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 33677.19% in the March 2022 quarter
Aurobindo Pharma soars on bagging license to manufacture Pfizer's COVID-19 drug
Board of Sobha approves change in directorate
Celebrities Dazzle in Platinum Jewellery at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
-
Sridhar, Managing Director of the company has tendered his resignation. Sridhar will continue to serve in his current position of Managing Director for as long a period as required until the identification, selection and transition to the new leadership takes place in the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU