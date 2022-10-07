Zuari Agro appoints Manish Malik as CFO

The company's board approved appointment of Manish Malik as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from Thursday, 6 October 2022.

Zuari Agro Chemicals is a single-window agricultural solution provider. It produces high-quality complex fertilizers of various grades along with micro nutrients and speciality fertilizers. The products of Zuari are being sold by the brand- Jai Kisaan.

On a consolidated basis, Zuari Agro Chemicals reported net profit of Rs 902.20 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 59.55% to Rs 1295.92 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 1.77% to Rs 175.65 on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

