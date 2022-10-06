FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 5.65 points or 0.04% at 16132.44 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 4.41%), L T Foods Ltd (down 2.54%),ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.42%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.06%),Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dabur India Ltd (down 1.2%), KRBL Ltd (down 1.17%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.99%), Emami Ltd (down 0.96%), and Godrej Industries Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 5.88%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 5.5%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 5.02%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 407.27 or 0.7% at 58472.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.3 points or 0.71% at 17397.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 416.74 points or 1.45% at 29139.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.6 points or 1.19% at 9003.19.

On BSE,2409 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)