JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Zuari Global standalone net profit rises 212.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 93.74% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Zuari Global rose 212.59% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.74% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.619.74 -94 OPM %-198.364.93 -PBDT7.503.74 101 PBT7.463.70 102 NP8.442.70 213

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements