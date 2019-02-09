Frontier Informatics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Frontier Informatics reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.01 500 OPM %-16.67-400.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.05 60 PBT-0.02-0.05 60 NP-0.02-0.05 60
