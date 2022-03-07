Zydus Life launches Oxemia for Anemia in patients suffering from CKD

-
The lifesciences company has received approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) from the Drug Controller General of India for Oxemia (Desidustat).Desidustat is a first-of-its-kind oral treatment in India for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in patients either on dialysis or not on dialysis. It is an oral tablet formulation which is the first-in-India alternative to injectable erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs), Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
CKD is a serious progressive medical condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function, usually accompanied by other comorbidities including anemia, cardiovascular diseases (hypertension, heart failure and stroke), diabetes mellitus, eventually leading to kidney failure. CKD patients are often on multiple medications and are at safety risks of drug-drug interactions.
Zydus is amongst the top players in the Nephrology segment with a super-speciality portfolio with brands like Zyrop, Grafalon, Tacromus and Mycomune. With Oxemia, the group posts a new milestone in its innovation journey which has seen the commercialisation of several novel therapies.
Zydus Lifesciences (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare), a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
On a consolidated basis, Zydus Lifesciences' net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were down 2.54% at Rs 337.55 on the BSE.
