Gail board to mull second interim dividend on March 11

Gail (India) said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 11 March 2022, to consider the recommendation for payment of second interim dividend for FY 2021-22.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India held 51.80% stake in the company as of 31 December 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 100.31% to Rs 380 crore on a 66.98% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,617.56 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip fell 2.26% to currently trade at Rs 155.45 on the BSE.

The counter witnessed some bit of profit booking after a steep rise. The stock had advanced 22.54% in the past four sessions.

