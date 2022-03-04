Gail board to mull second interim dividend on March 11

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc gains as board to mull interim dividend
Balkrishna Industries fixes record date for interim dividend and special dividend
Board of K.P.I. Global Infrastructure recommends second interim dividend
Vedanta to mull third interim dividend on March 2
Shriram Transport Finance to mull interim dividend on 5 March
-
Gail (India) said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 11 March 2022, to consider the recommendation for payment of second interim dividend for FY 2021-22.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India held 51.80% stake in the company as of 31 December 2021.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 100.31% to Rs 380 crore on a 66.98% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,617.56 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
The scrip fell 2.26% to currently trade at Rs 155.45 on the BSE.
The counter witnessed some bit of profit booking after a steep rise. The stock had advanced 22.54% in the past four sessions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU