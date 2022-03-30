Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine generic in India

Vortioxetine is a novel antidepressant with multimodal activity, which is approved to treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has entered into an exclusive patent licensing agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S ("Lundbeck") to market and distribute its own version of Vortioxetine in India under the brand name, VORTIDIF. The territory of the licensing agreement will only cover India.

H. Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specialising in brain diseases.

Vortioxetine, a novel antidepressant, is approved in over 80 countries, including the US, EU, Canada and Australia.

Major Depressive Disorder, or MDD, is one of the leading cause of disability, affecting approximately 246 million people globally and 35 million people in India.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma, said, "Sun Pharma is the leader in the neuro-psychiatry therapy in India and we always endeavour to bring innovative medicines that fill a need gap. MDD is a serious and complicated disorder and VORTIDIF will serve as an important novel treatment option for patients in India."

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. Its consolidated net profit rose 11.1% to Rs 2058.80 crore on a 11.4% rise in sales to Rs 9814.17 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

