Uno Minda Ltd Slides 0.66%

Uno Minda Ltd fell 0.66% today to trade at Rs 528.1. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.02% to quote at 29680.02. The index is up 3.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 0.64% and Eicher Motors Ltd lost 0.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 16.34 % over last one year compared to the 2.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 2.46% over last one month compared to 3.16% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1218 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69480 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 630 on 29 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 359.5 on 29 Nov 2021.

