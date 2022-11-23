Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for ulcer treatment drug

The drug maker on Wednesday (23 November 2022) announced that it has received a final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Famotidine Injection.

Famotidine Injection is indicated to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines and to prevent intestinal ulcers from coming back after they have healed. This medication is also used to treat certain stomach and throat (esophagus) problems such as erosive esophagitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease-GERD and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.

The pharmaceutical company said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, India.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Famotidine Injection had annual sales of $1.9 million in the United States.

The group now has 333 approvals and has so far filed over 431 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the drug maker stated.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 82.6% to Rs 522.50 crore despite of a 10% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,134.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 0.51% to Rs 394.45 on the BSE.

