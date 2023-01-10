Hindware Home Innovation director resigns

With effect from 05 April 2023

Hindware Home Innovation announced that Rakesh Kaul has tendered his resignation as the Whole-time Director and CEO from the Board of Directors of the Company. He will be relieved from the services of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 5 April 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)