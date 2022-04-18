Infosys Ltd Falls 6.67%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 4.22%

Infosys Ltd has lost 11.99% over last one month compared to 6.82% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.92% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd lost 6.67% today to trade at Rs 1632. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 4.22% to quote at 33137.91. The index is down 6.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aurum Proptech Ltd decreased 4.97% and Brightcom Group Ltd lost 4.97% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 23.51 % over last one year compared to the 17.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 11.99% over last one month compared to 6.82% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.22 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1953.7 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1311.8 on 14 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)