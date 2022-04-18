Jubilant Ingrevia soars on winning Rs 270-cr CDMO contract

Jubilant Ingrevia jumped 5.21% to Rs 517.65 after the company bagged a CDMO contract for an estimated value of Rs 270 crore in the specialty chemicals business, spanning over a period of three years, from one of its international customers.

The company's international customer is among the top 10 leading innovator pharmaceutical companies globally.

Through the contract, the company will supply two key GMP intermediates for one of the 'patented drugs' of the innovator pharmaceutical customer. Both these products involve seven steps specialised chemistry.

Commercial supplies of both these products will start from FY23 onwards. The company will use GMP facility to service this contract.

Rajesh Srivastava, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia, said, "Today's announcement is in line with our strategy & commitment to grow our CDMO business of value-added GMP & Non GMP intermediates. Success of these two GMP intermediates further demonstrates our capabilities to successfully develop and commercialise cost-effective processes with excellent quality involving complex chemistries.

Our CDMO project pipeline for our pharmaceuticals & agrochemical continues to be strong and we stay committed to further strengthen our presence in the CDMO business, through a comprehensive and planned capex.

Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider with over 42 years of experience offering over 165 products & innovative solutions using more than 35 key chemistry and technology platforms across its three portfolio of businesses viz acetyls, pyridines and vitamins & premixes.

On a consolidated basis, Jubilant Ingrevia reported net profit of Rs 129.07 crore and net sales of Rs 1283.01 crore in Q3 December 2021.

