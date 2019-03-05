Zydus receives USFDA approval for Rivastigmine Transdermal System

JUST IN
Zydus Cadila has received the approval from the USFDA to market Rivastigmine Transdermal System (US RLD EXELON PATCH), 4.6 mg/24 hrs, 9.5 mg/24 hrs and 13.3 mg/24 hrs, marking its first approval for a transdermal product in the US.

It is indicated for the treatment of dementia (memory loss) associated with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

It will be manufactured at Zydus Technologies, the group's manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of transdermals, located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group also received the final approval for Rosuvastatin Tablets USP (US RLD Crestor) in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg. It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 12:33 IST

