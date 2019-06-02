1 trooper killed in gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

One security personnel was killed while four others injured during a gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand's district on Sunday, police said.

Based on intelligence input, state security personnel and paramilitary forces were on a in Taldengara village when Maoists started firing and the security forces retaliated.

While the Maoists managed to flee after the gun battle, a security personnel was killed and four others injured, who were airlifted and brought to Ranchi for treatment.

Chief Minister has paid homage to the slain trooper.

