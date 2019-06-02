1 trooper killed in gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

One security personnel was killed while four others injured during a gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, police said.
Based on intelligence input, state security personnel and paramilitary forces were on a search operation in Taldengara village when Maoists started firing and the security forces retaliated.
While the Maoists managed to flee after the gun battle, a security personnel was killed and four others injured, who were airlifted and brought to Ranchi for treatment.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has paid homage to the slain trooper.
