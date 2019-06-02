JUST IN
1 trooper killed in gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

IANS  |  Ranchi 

One security personnel was killed while four others injured during a gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, police said.

Based on intelligence input, state security personnel and paramilitary forces were on a search operation in Taldengara village when Maoists started firing and the security forces retaliated.

While the Maoists managed to flee after the gun battle, a security personnel was killed and four others injured, who were airlifted and brought to Ranchi for treatment.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has paid homage to the slain trooper.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 12:32 IST

