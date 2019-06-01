US won't ignore China's behaviour in Asia-Pacific: Shanahan

In his first major public appearance in Asia, Acting US said on Saturday that would no longer "ignore Chinese behaviour" in the region, calling its activity a "tool kit of coercion".

Speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit here, Shanahan also said that, despite Beijing's militarization of disputed islands in the South Sea, its alleged attempts to conduct cyber-attacks on other nations and its engagement in "predatory economics and debt-for-sovereignty deals", he wanted a better military-to-military relationship, news reported.

"I think in the past people have tiptoed around" Chinese activity in the region, the Acting told the audience during the question-and-answer period after his remarks.

"It's not about being confrontational. It's about being open and having a dialogue."

In describing during his address before defence leaders in Asia, Shanahan said that "perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order".

But later in his 45-minute speech, Shanahan said there were areas where "could still have a cooperative relationship with the US", such as counter-piracy and enforcing UN sanctions on

A day earlier Shanahan held a 20-minute meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the conference.

He said he gave the Chinese Gen. a book of images of ship-to-ship transfers of near China, a common way that has allegedly skirted sanctions.

In response to his meeting with Gen. Wei, Shanahan said he saw "a lot of potential" in the military relationship between the two countries. Yet he also described China's buildup on disputed islands in the Sea as "overkill" if intended as a defensive measure.

