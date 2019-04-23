10 DDCA directors want chief axed, to meet on May 1

Ten of the 15 and (DDCA) have signed a resolution for the withdrawal of all powers of association Rajat These 10 members are Tihara, Rajan Manchanda, Renu Khanna, Sanjay Bhardwaj, Alok Mittal, Apurv Gupta, S.N. Sharma, Sudhir Agarwal, Rakesh and Nitin

In the resolution, accessed by IANS, the 10 directors have said that all day-to-day functioning powers of be withdrawn and future decisions be taken by the apex council. Former and now member of the BoD said that a meeting would be called on May 1 to ratify the same.

"We wanted to call for a meeting on Wednesday itself, however, as some of the directors will be flying off outside the country, and as per the constitution, we need to give a 7-day notice -- so, in all likelihood the meeting will now happen on May 1," he said.

Tihara, who was at first made the secretary, and Bhardwaj had protested Sharma's style of functioning from the beginning. The former said that even the other directors have now realised that they need to put their foot down.

"We have been trying to bring up Sharma's wrong style of working for a while, but we didn't have the support. But the other directors have also now realised that they are being mistreated and that is not on," he told IANS.

