Few KKR players 'practising' in Mumbai raise eyebrows

A decision that took quite a few people by surprise, have decided to let a few of their players travel to and train at their academy before the next game against on Thursday even as rest of the team was given time to regroup.

This after they lost their last game -- fifth in a row -- to Sunrisers at the

While the likes of headed back to the City of Joy, and some other players headed to as they felt "they could get a better practice session in Mumbai", as per the statement from the team management. Interestingly, the management also said that the team has been given some time off to regroup ahead of the next match.

So, while on one hand the team has been handed a break after the loss against SRH, at the same time a few players wanted to train in as the facilities are better. While handing a reason for the move is definitely the job of the management, but the mixed statement has left quite a few people bemused.

Speaking to IANS, an of one of the franchises said that while it was surprising, it was best left to the team to decide how it wishes to function.

"Well, generally considering the format of the IPL and the travel involved, people generally like to rest whenever they can rather than flying down to another city to train for a couple of days. This actually makes it harsh on the bodies of the players. But then, nobody else can decide for them. Every team has the right to do what they feel is best," the said.

An from another franchise who have already played a game at the Eden Gardens this season said that the facilities seemed pretty good and in fact, Kolkata has one of the better wickets in recent years.

"The wickets in Kolkata have good pace and bounce and even the practice facilities have been quite good under of Bengal (CAB) But the must have a reason behind their decision to fly a few players to Mumbai," the official said.

When contacted by IANS, a senior CAB official said: "We are not aware if there is an issue with the facilities. We have tried to provide the best we can."

Clearly, the decision to have just a few players fly down to Mumbai and train for two days citing better facilities while the team has been also given a couple of days off leaves a lot to be conjectured. But looking at the positive side, KKR co-owner lives in Mumbai and a pep talk from him might help as the team has lost five matches in a row -- against CSK, DC, CSK, RCB and SRH.

