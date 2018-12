Telangana votes in assembly election Friday, bitter campaigning over

People wait with their identity cards to cast their votes for the Assembly elections |. Photo: PTI

Over 28 million people are eligible to vote in Telangana which will elect a new Assembly on Friday.

Political fortunes of 1,821 candidates will be decided in 119 constituencies in the first full-fledged election in India's youngest state.

Election authorities have made elaborate arrangements for a smooth conduct of the polling process in 32,815 polling stations.

A total of 280,747,22 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. They include 1,41,56,182 men and 1,39,05,811 women. The electorate also include 10,038 service voters and 249 overseas Indian electors.

Serilingampalli constituency in Greater has over 575,000 voters, the highest in the state, while Bhadrachalam in district has least voters - 137,000.

According to Telangana's Rajat Kumar, polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 106 constituencies while in 13 Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies polling will conclude at 4 p.m.

Over 50,000 security personnel including 18,860 drafted from neighbouring states and central forces were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements.

As the Communist Party of India-Maoist has given a call for boycott of elections, the police heightened the vigil in areas bordering and

Over 150,000 polling personnel were on duty to conduct the polling process. As many as 55,329 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 39,763 control units will be used.

For the first time, (VVPAT) were being installed across the state. After a voter casts his vote on EVM, VVPAT attached to the machine will display for seven seconds the choice made by the voter.

The elections are expected to be a close contest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is contesting all seats on its own, and the Congress-led People's Front.

The opposition alliance also includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Telangana (TJS).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting all seats on its own, is the third force in some constituencies.

The Bahujan Left Front (BLD) led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist and are also contesting a majority of the seats.

The All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting eight seats in

TRS had opted for dissolution of Assembly in September, eight months before its term was to end.

Due to the presence of independents and TRS and rebels in some segments, the contest has become multi-cornered.

Officials said they were keeping a close watch to stop distribution of cash, liquor or gifts among people by political parties or candidates.

Over Rs.1.10 billion cash and over 500,000 litres of liquor seized across the state over last one month.

Liquor shops across the state were shut down on Wednesday evening when campaigning ended. They will reopen only after completion of polling. Orders prohibiting bulk SMSs of political nature will also remain in force during the period.

