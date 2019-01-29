11 northeastern political parties oppose Citizenship Bill

Eleven northeastern political parties came together on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and decided to appeal to the to scrap the legislation.

The parties from seven states excluding participated in a two-day convention and unanimously decided to oppose the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from six non-Muslim minority groups from Bangladesh, and

Conrad Sangma, the convener of the convention, said the parties will send a delegation to meet and seeking a scrapping of the Bill which will "endanger the lives and identity of the indigenous people".

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

--IANS

ah/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)