Reconsider Citizenship Amendment Bill Meghalaya CM tells Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Conrad K. on Friday urged to reconsider the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 passed in the

The Bill aims to remove hurdles for eligible migrants of six minority groups from Bangladesh, and from getting Indian citizenship. It is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha during Parliament's Budget session. The opposition has strongly opposed it.

"We have expressed our concerns about the Citizenship Amendment Bill. All the coalition partners of the government as well as Mizoram have expressed dissatisfaction over the Bill. So, we have asked the government to reconsider the Bill. We hope the government reconsiders it," said.

"The has told us that he will look into the matter and will soon call a meeting of Chief Ministers of northeastern states for detailed consultation," he added.

Asked about his stance in case the government goes ahead with the Bill, said, "We will take a call when the time comes. We are still in discussion with them. I don't think it is correct time to comment on that."

"The Bill will affect the North-East to a large extent. It is against the aspirations of the people and can have serious repercussions on the region's law and order," he said.

The Chief Minister, who is leading a delegation of the ruling Democratic Alliance government, will also meet on Saturday to discuss the Bill.

He will also urge the to exempt Meghalaya from the purview of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, Coal Mines Nationalization Act, 1973.

